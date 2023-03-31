WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is seeking to keep more than 1 million rounds of ammunition the U.S. Navy seized in December as it was in transit from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to militant groups in Yemen, the Justice Department said on Friday.
