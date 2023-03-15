By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Budget Committee begins debate on Wednesday over Democratic President Joe Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposal, as the collapse of a pair of banks threatens to ratchet higher the stakes of a partisan standoff on spending and debt.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BMW: e-fuels have highest impact for current fleet, not new cars - March 15, 2023
- Google workers stage walkout at Zurich office as job cuts hit Europe - March 15, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s public workers strike to press for lower taxes, power bills - March 15, 2023