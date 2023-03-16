By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee said on Wednesday it plans to vote next week on President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Italy’s highest court orders new trial for U.S. tourists over policeman’s murder - March 15, 2023
- U.S. Senate panel to vote on aviation nominee next week - March 15, 2023
- North Korea launches long-range missile ahead of South Korea-Japan summit - March 15, 2023