WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. Senate committee will vote next week on whether to issue a subpoena for Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz to testify at a hearing on the company’s compliance with federal labor law.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Greece’s policies may affect migrant sea routes to Italy – Italian minister - March 1, 2023
- U.S. Senate panel to vote to subpoena Starbucks CEO to testify - March 1, 2023
- Wall St falls as yields rally on hawkish comments, data - March 1, 2023