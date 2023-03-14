WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Congress should enact financial regulations to strengthen stress tests and capital and liquidity standards for banks, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown said on Tuesday, but he added prospects remained low for such a step.
