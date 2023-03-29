WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman plans to return to the Senate in the week of April 17 after more than a month of inpatient treatment for depression, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing sources with direct knowledge of his plan.
