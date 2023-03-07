By Richard Cowan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday accused House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy of helping Fox News stoke conspiracy theories by providing videos that were used by the cable network to portray the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters as
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Guaido, former Venezuela interim president, to run in primary - March 7, 2023
- Brazilian police bust ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ crime ring in Lisbon - March 7, 2023
- EU antitrust regulators raid companies in fragrance sector - March 7, 2023