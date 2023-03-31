WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Social Security system’s main trust fund’s reserves will be depleted in 2033, one year earlier than estimated last year, while Medicare’s finances have improved slightly, reports from the programs’ trustees showed on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Pressure the Upside - March 31, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Rebounds Ahead Of The Weekend - March 31, 2023
- S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 E-mini Breaks Through 4100 - March 31, 2023