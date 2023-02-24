WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Friday marked the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by sanctioning more than 50 top Russian officials, including cabinet ministers and dozens of governors and regional chiefs.
