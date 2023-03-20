By John Kruzel WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a traveling Christian evangelist’s free-speech challenge to a University of Alabama requirement that he obtain a permit before handing out religious pamphlets and preaching from a sidewalk adjacent to its campus.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Show Signs of Exhaustion - March 20, 2023
- EU agrees plan to send a million artillery shells to Ukraine - March 20, 2023
- UBS mulls sweeteners to keep Credit Suisse wealth bankers – source - March 20, 2023