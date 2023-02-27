By Brendan Pierson The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to Los Angeles County’s ban on sales of flavored tobacco products brought by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, which had argued that only the federal government – not state or local governments – has the legal authority
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Democratic congresswoman Slotkin announces run for open Michigan Senate seat - February 27, 2023
- U.S. pending home sales post largest gain in 2-1/2 years in January - February 27, 2023
- U.S. Supreme Court snuffs company challenge to Los Angeles flavored-tobacco ban - February 27, 2023