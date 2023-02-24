WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will impose a 200% tariff on aluminum and derivatives produced in Russia from March 10, the White House said on Friday, effectively a ban as it announced sanctions on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
