By Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday the Justice Department intends to appoint a prosecutor and a legal adviser to assist Ukraine with its efforts to investigate and prosecute suspected war crimes by Russian forces.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia’s Lavrov thanks Brazil for efforts to resolve Ukraine war - April 17, 2023
- U.S. to offer additional help to Ukraine for Russian war crimes probes - April 17, 2023
- EY US to slash headcount days after nixing split - April 17, 2023