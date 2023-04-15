By Humeyra Pamuk HANOI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday kicked off a trip to Vietnam, a crucial Southeast Asian trade partner that Washington is looking to bolster ties with as it works to balance China’s growing assertiveness in the region
