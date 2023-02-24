By Michelle Nichols and Simon Lewis UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the United Nations Security Council on Friday that it should not be fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, saying a “just and durable” peace
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Gets Hammered Heading Into the Weekend - February 24, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Plunge - February 24, 2023
- Zelenskiy: Ukraine should boost diplomacy in Africa, Latin America - February 24, 2023