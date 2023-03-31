DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates Central Bank said on Friday it will cancel the license for a branch of Russia’s MTS bank, which it approved to operate last year and which was made subject of British and US sanctions in February.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Kraft Heinz agrees to sell Russian baby food business, local buyer says - March 31, 2023
- Japan unveils fresh childcare plan but funding unclear - March 31, 2023
- Thailand’s economic activity improves in February -central bank - March 31, 2023