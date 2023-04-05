SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday announced a deal with Brazilian bike-sharing company Tembici to make electric and common bicycles available on its app in Latin America amid a push for greener initiatives.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US Dollar (DXY):Weaker as US Factory Orders, Job Openings Decrease - April 5, 2023
- Uber to offer Tembici’s bike-sharing service in Latin America - April 5, 2023
- Ukraine trains 40,000 storm brigade troops for counter-offensive - April 5, 2023