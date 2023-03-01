By Sam Tobin LONDON (Reuters) – UBS faces a $500 million lawsuit in London brought by an exiled Chinese businessman after an appeal court on Wednesday rejected the Swiss bank’s latest attempt to have the case thrown out.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UBS loses bid to stop Chinese businessman’s $500 million London lawsuit - March 1, 2023
- US subsidies appealing to German companies, survey shows - March 1, 2023
- A Second Wave of Inflation is on Its Way! What Does That Mean for Gold? - March 1, 2023