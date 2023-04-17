KAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda’s junior finance minister was on Monday charged with corruption offences stemming from a scandal about alleged diversion of government-owned roofing materials that has ensnared multiple officials.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Uganda’s junior finance minister charged with corruption offences - April 17, 2023
- SEC chair to defend rulemaking, enforcement record before Congress - April 17, 2023
- Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now - April 17, 2023