LONDON (Reuters) – British businesses’ plans for price rises and their expectations for broader inflation over the year ahead both fell in February, but plans for wage rises remained steady, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- More than half of the world will be overweight or obese by 2035 – report - March 2, 2023
- Russia won’t be first to test nuclear device – deputy FM - March 2, 2023
- U.S. home prices to fall 4.5% in 2023 despite higher rates: Reuters poll - March 2, 2023