LONDON (Reuters) – The British government on Monday summoned the Russian ambassador to make clear its condemnation of what it described as the “politically motivated” conviction and sentencing of outspoken Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, a British dual national.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UK condemns jailing of Putin critic, summons Russian ambassador - April 17, 2023
- EU to discuss Ukraine grain ban this week – official - April 17, 2023
- European stocks touch fresh highs ahead of U.S. earnings - April 17, 2023