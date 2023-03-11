LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s finance ministry and the Bank of England are working to minimize the disruption that could arise from a collapse of the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank, which has been seized by U.S. regulators, the ministry said on Saturday.
