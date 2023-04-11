By Suban Abdulla LONDON (Reuters) – British homes sales recovered to within a whisker of pre-pandemic levels in March, representing a recovery from September when the failed economic plan of former prime minister Liz Truss sparked turmoil across markets, a survey showed on Wednesday.
