(Reuters) – New car registrations in the United Kingdom rose for the eighth consecutive month in March, recording a more than 17% rise from a year earlier, according to preliminary industry data released on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- US B-52 bomber joins exercise with South Korean military - April 5, 2023
- Polish agriculture minister resigns amid anger over Ukrainian grain imports - April 5, 2023
- Six Spanish Leopard tanks to leave to Ukraine in second half of April - April 5, 2023