LONDON (Reuters) -Growth in pay in Britain – which the Bank of England is watching closely as it weighs up when to pause its run of interest rate hikes – lost pace in the three months to January, official data showed on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UK pay growth slows as Bank of England mulls rates pause - March 14, 2023
- India to continue on expected rate hike path, despite global cenbank rethink – analysts - March 14, 2023
- Volkswagen to invest $193 billion over 5 years to help meet EV target - March 14, 2023