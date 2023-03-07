By Andrew MacAskill LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government will announce on Tuesday plans for a new law barring those entering the country through unofficial routes from claiming asylum, in a bid to stop tens of thousands of migrants arriving on its shores in small boats.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UK tells small-boat migrants: we will detain and remove you - March 7, 2023
- US wholesale inventories unrevised in January - March 7, 2023
- US files complaint against JetBlue in Boston amid expectation it will oppose Spirit purchase - March 7, 2023