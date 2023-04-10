KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine has been forced to amend some of its military plans ahead of a much-vaunted counter-offensive due to a leak of classified U.S. documents, CNN reported on Monday citing a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine alters counter-offensive plans after document leak – CNN - April 10, 2023
- Pope hopes N.Ireland accord can be ‘consolidated’ to benefit all Ireland - April 10, 2023
- A punch in the face for Xi caricature: Taiwan air force badge goes viral - April 10, 2023