By Olena Harmash KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian parliament voted on Tuesday to amend the 2023 state budget, raising spending by a record amount as Kyiv seeks additional funds for arms and military salaries following Russia’s invasion.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Streaming boosts recorded music revenue, China market growing - March 21, 2023
- Analysis-How Trump will use any indictment to fire up his 2024 campaign - March 21, 2023
- Aftermath of Credit Suisse rescue: What you need to know - March 21, 2023