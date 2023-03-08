KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s president and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for the extension of a deal with Moscow that has allowed Kyiv to export grain via Black Sea ports during Russia’s invasion.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine and U.N. chief call for Black Sea grain deal extension - March 8, 2023
- Pakistan police and ex-PM Khan’s supporters clash, injuring several - March 8, 2023
- French strike disrupts Rhine river traffic - March 8, 2023