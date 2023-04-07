KYIV (Reuters) – A leak of classified documents detailing secret U.S. and NATO plans to help Kyiv looks like a Russian disinformation operation to sow doubts about Ukraine’s planned counter-offensive, a Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Look Extended - April 7, 2023
- Silver Weekly Price Forecast – Silver Markets Break Above Resistance - April 7, 2023
- Supreme Court Justice Thomas says he sought to comply with disclosure guidelines - April 7, 2023