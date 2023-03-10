KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine handed suspicion notices on Friday to three former top managers of aircraft manufacturer Antonov for obstructing the country’s military and allowing Russia to destroy the iconic giant “Mriya” cargo plane at the start of the full-scale war.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine detains officials over destruction of famous plane at start of war - March 10, 2023
- Ukraine says Bakhmut battle pins down Russia’s best units - March 10, 2023
- Alternative to WTO trade arbitration gains steam as Japan joins - March 10, 2023