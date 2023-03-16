By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – A deal allowing the safe export of grain from several of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports clearly calls for a 120-day rollover, the United Nations said on Thursday after Russia suggested extending the deal for just 60 days.
