KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s agriculture minister said Kyiv would aim to secure the re-opening of food and grain transit via Poland as a “first step” at talks in Warsaw on Monday, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on some imports from Ukraine.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- FTX celebrity promoters say crypto investors cannot sue over accounts - April 17, 2023
- Ukraine grain import bans mount as Kyiv seeks transit deal - April 17, 2023
- Merkel decorated with highest German honour amid reflection on tenure - April 17, 2023