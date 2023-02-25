(Reuters) – Ukraine plans no more outages to ration electricity if there are no new strikes and has been able to amass some power reserves, the energy minister said on Saturday, after months of interruptions caused by Russian bombings.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Jordan hosting Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence – officials - February 25, 2023
- Ukraine has electricity reserves, no more outages planned if no new strikes - February 25, 2023
- New Zealand police still looking for 8 people missing after Cyclone Gabrielle - February 25, 2023