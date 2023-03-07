(Reuters) – Ukraine’s top prosecutor said on Monday that a criminal investigation had been launched into what he called the “brutal and brazen shooting of an unarmed person” depicted in a video shared on social media, and accused Russia of ignoring the laws of war.
