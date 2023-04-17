By Pavel Polityuk KYIV (Reuters) – Kyiv said on Monday a U.N.-brokered initiative allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain was in danger of “shutdown” after Russia blocked inspections of participating ships in Turkish waters.
