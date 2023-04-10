KYIV (Reuters) – The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces said on Monday that Russian troops had switched to “scorched earth” tactics in the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut and were destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine says only 1,800 civilians still living in ‘ruins’ of Avdiivka - April 10, 2023
- Oracle Shares Are Under Heavy Demand - April 10, 2023
- New BOJ chief says he wants more time to gauge inflation trend - April 10, 2023