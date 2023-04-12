By Guy Faulconbridge MOSCOW (Reuters) – As many as 354,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured in the Ukraine war which is grinding towards a protracted conflict that may last well beyond 2023, according to a trove of purported U.S. intelligence documents
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine war, already with up to 354,000 casualties, likely to drag– U.S. documents - April 12, 2023
- Pork consumers’ $75 million price-fixing accord with Smithfield approved - April 12, 2023
- Rodents beware: New York City hires first ‘rat czar’ - April 12, 2023