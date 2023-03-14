By Pavel Polityuk KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine will stick to the terms of an agreement it signed last year on a 120-day extension of the Black Sea grain export initiative, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Kremlin says its goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force - March 14, 2023
- Ukraine will stick to terms of 120-day grain export deal – Kyiv official - March 14, 2023
- Philippine-US annual military drills will be biggest ever – official - March 14, 2023