KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian troops face a really difficult situation in the eastern city of Bakhmut, but Kyiv will take the “corresponding” decisions to protect them if they risk being encircled by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ukraine will take ‘corresponding’ decisions if troops risk encirclement in Bakhmut – Zelenskiy - April 5, 2023
- Syrian refugee elected mayor of German village - April 5, 2023
- Polish central bank leaves main interest rate unchanged - April 5, 2023