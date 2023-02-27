By Oleksandr Kozhukhar KYIV (Reuters) – The commander of Ukrainian ground forces Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi visited besieged Bakhmut to boost morale and talk strategy with units defending the town and surrounding villages in eastern Ukraine, the military said over the weekend.
