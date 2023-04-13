KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s state-owned gas company Naftogaz on Thursday said Russia has been ordered by an arbitration court in The Hague to pay $5 billion in compensation for unlawfully expropriating its assets in annexed Crimea in 2014.
