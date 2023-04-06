KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s international reserves grew to an 11-year high of $31.9 billion at the start of April thanks to foreign aid, lower demand for hard currency and moderately-sized payments on government debt, the central bank said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- DAX Price Forecast:European Stock Markets Rally Before Easter Weekend - April 6, 2023
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Oil Stays Range-Bound - April 6, 2023
- COVID caused brain damage in 2 infants infected during pregnancy -US study - April 6, 2023