By Michael Kahn PRAGUE (Reuters) – Eugene Nayshtetik and his five co-workers shuttered their company developing medical and biotech startups to join the defense forces days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Within two months, their commanders agreed it would be more useful if they swapped their military
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Marketmind: Markets brush off OPEC as factories stall - April 4, 2023
- Banking crisis shows need for ‘conservative’ payouts -EU banking watchdog - April 4, 2023
- Ukraine’s tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front - April 4, 2023