By Olena Harmash KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Friday with a sombre message of defiance to his people, saying “we will defeat everyone”.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie, Kiwi Struggling Ahead of Key US Economic Reports - February 24, 2023
- Russian 2023 budget deficit to widen as price caps take effect – Scope - February 24, 2023
- U.S., China to hold deputy-level bilateral talks on debt – sources - February 24, 2023