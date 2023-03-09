By Dan Peleschuk KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s national grid operator said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was reconnected to the grid on Thursday, easing fears of a disaster after electricity to the plant was lost during Russian air strikes.
