MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Britain’s finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced on Monday he would create 12 “investment zones” in England to spur the regional economy outside London, a scaled-back version of a policy announced under former prime minister Liz Truss.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Russia, Ukraine battle for Bakhmut as ICC seeks war crime arrest warrants - March 13, 2023
- UK’s Hunt sets out English ‘investment zones’ ahead of budget - March 13, 2023
- Texas judge sets hearing in case seeking to ban abortion pill nationwide - March 13, 2023