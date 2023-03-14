By Kylie MacLellan LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre is reviewing whether Chinese-owned video app TikTok should be banned from government phones, security minister Tom Tugendhat said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- IAEA: AUKUS countries committed to nuclear non-proliferation in submarine plan - March 14, 2023
- China vows to ensure normal operations during institutional reforms - March 14, 2023
- Novo Nordisk to cut price of insulin by up to 75% – WSJ - March 14, 2023