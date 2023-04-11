By David Milliken and William Schomberg LONDON (Reuters) -The Confederation of British Industry said it had fired its director-general Tony Danker and suspended three others after an investigation into complaints of workplace misconduct at the leading business group.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Runs Into Resistance Barrier - April 11, 2023
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Continues to Reach Toward Top of Range - April 11, 2023
- Credit Agricole urges EU to end ‘unfair’ safety net funding - April 11, 2023