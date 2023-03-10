By Alistair Smout PARIS (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that his government would prioritise reducing the country’s debt over cutting taxes in next week’s budget, which would also focus on other goals such as reducing inflation.
